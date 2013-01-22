Freedom Insurance Group, Inc. Now Has over 15 A+ Companies to Help Customers Get the Lowest Prices with the Best Coverage

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Finding the insurance provider who gives its customers the coverage they are searching for while still keeping the prices reasonable can be hard. Freedom Insurance Group, Inc. now works with over 15 A+ companies so they can search and find the lowest prices with the best coverage’s for their customers.



When searching for insurance there are a few things that go into a person’s rates, they are a person’s zip code, their driving record (including tickets, accidents), their annual mileage (including mileage to and from work if applicable), credit score, education, occupation, safety features on your car (air bags, antilock brakes), the coverage they have selected, a person’s deductibles, and any discounts that they may qualify for.



Freedom Insurance Group, Inc. uses the following Insurance companies to find the best rates and coverage’s for their customers looking for car insurance in Philadelphia as well as Life and Health insurance as well:



- The Hartford Insurance Company (Authorized AARP Agent)

- Travelers Insurance Companies

- Grange Insurance Company

- Progressive Insurance Company

- Mercury Insurance Group

- Philadelphia Contributionship Companies

- Infinity Insurance Company (Auto & Commercial Appointment)

- Bristol West Insurance Group

- Capitol Insurance Company

- Foremost Insurance Group

- American Independent Insurance Company

- Safeco Insurance



With all of these insurance companies at their disposal Freedom Insurance Group, Inc. is sure to get the best auto insurance in Philadelphia for each and every one of their customers.



For more information visit http://www.freedom4insurance.com/