Freedom Insurance Group, Inc. Provides Flood Protection Tips for Philadelphia Homeowners

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- Hurricane season has not been kind to local residents, as many homes in the Greater Philadelphia area and the surrounding regions have already experienced their first flood of the year. To help homeowners avoid serious floods in the future, Freedom Insurance Group, Inc., one of the best auto insurance and homeowners insurance providers in Philadelphia, offers invaluable tips regarding residential flood protection.



The best flood protection for Philadelphia homeowners is a high-quality sump pump installed in the lowest part of the house. Sump pumps are electrical appliances that detect and collect incoming rainwater and deposit it away from the home. It's always a good idea to have a backup power source handy, such as a battery or a generator, just in case a power outage renders the sump pump useless.



Even if the sump pump is working overtime, floodwater may still be able to find its way indoors through cracks and gaps in the home's foundation. This can cause a lot of damage over time, so homeowners are strongly encouraged to have their home inspected and sealed by a professional as soon as possible.



During a powerful storm, even the best safety measures may not be enough to stop water from invading a home. In this case, a flood sensor can help families take last-minute precautions, like moving valuable items upstairs to protect them from water damage. Flood sensors are found in a lot of home security systems, but they can also be bought separately. Their purpose is to alert homeowners of a potential flood. Some systems are also available with extra features.



