Freedom & Spiritual Well-Being – What's the Connection

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Personal freedom, civil liberty, and financial freedom are all essential to our spiritual well-being. When one or more of these is taken away, we suffer physically, emotionally, and spiritually, which diminishes society at large. Brent Johnson, known internationally as the "Voice of Freedom" and host of the long-running radio show by the same name, joins the Vitality Health Show and host Stephanie Parrish for a fascinating look at the relationship between the erosion of freedom and the need for emotional and spiritual healing. Listen live on Thursday, Oct. 22nd at 10 am PST – or catch the recording at your convenience on the Health & Wellness channel at voiceamerica.com. Join us for a compelling discussion about this timely and important issue.



Brent Johnson is also the author of "The American Sovereign: How to Live Free from Government Regulation," the spiritual book, "The Quiet Voice of God," and his newest book, "The Pursuit of Happiness: Freedom and the Human Spirit." He has a superb web site at www.freedomradio.us, where you can also listen to The Voice of Freedom podcasts and webcasts. For more than a 25 years, Brent has had great success in teaching those who want to know practical, genuinely workable methods on how to live free from the endless encroachment of Big Brother. Brent is a truly modern day freedom fighter. You can also call him toll-free at 888-385-3733 that's 888-385-FREE.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica, the pioneer of digital radio programming since 1999, is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be an industry leader in Live Internet Talk, podcast audio creation, production, and distribution. VoiceAmerica creates and distributes over 900 unique and innovative radio programs that engage millions of listeners worldwide. Five diverse VoiceAmerica network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience. Listen live at VoiceAmerica Variety, VoiceAmerica Business, VoiceAmerica Health, VoiceAmerica Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Influencers, and on our Apple and Android devices. Follow VoiceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network and VoiceAmerica TV are radio and TV divisions of World Talk Radio, LLC, an independent and privately-owned digital entertainment media company.



To learn how to become a host or sponsor on VoiceAmerica.com, call 1-855-877-4666. VoiceAmerica | Become a Host | Advertise with us | About VoiceAmerica