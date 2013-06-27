Freedom Steel Takes a Stronghold on the Latin Market

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Freedom Steel has always has a global presence in the prefabricated steel building trade. After dominating the industry in such areas as The Caribbean, across Canada and throughout Africa, the expansion continues into the Latin marketplace.



Included in this expansion will be the opening of an office in Mexico. Currently considering sites in both Cancun and Veracruz, Freedom Steel is poised to become the top distributor in all of North America. “The amount of inquiries we have been getting from Mexico itself, as well as from US Residents seeking to relocate businesses and residences to areas of Mexico has more than doubled in the last year,” says Dave Goldstein, Freedom Steel’s Director of Marketing. “It only makes sense that we have a direct contact for this area.”



Other geographic areas of sustained growth include Panama and regions of South America. Freedom Steel already has a strong customer base in Venezuela, Guyana and Columbia, but has recently seen an upswing in business (both American and South American) in Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, and Paraguay. Offices are being planned for one or more of these regions as well over the next six to twelve months. In anticipation of an influx of Latin business, Freedom Steel’s leaders want to make sure its global customers are treated as royally as their domestic ones. The intention is to expand its Project Management force with additional representatives that are not only bilingual, but have experience in the various Latin markets. Professionals that are interested in becoming part of the Freedom Steel team are encouraged to contact the Human Relations Department at the head office in Delray Beach, Florida.



About Freedom Steel

