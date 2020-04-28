"FreedomU," Where Technology Meets Education, Now on Kickstarter!

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- Designed by educators and students to improve the learning experience, the FreedomU App is helping educators teach students course content in ways best suited for that student's learning style. Promoting positive learning outcomes, the FreedomU App combines the power of modern technology with individual student values, interests, and hobbies to make content engaging and relevant in ways never before possible.



Helping educators teach students like never before, educators get improved 'buy-in' from students by making learning exciting to get improved results in the process. Changing the way that education is delivered, the development of FreedomU comes at a challenging time globally as schools are forced to go online, and the world's learners are sheltered indoors. But education must continue, and FreedomU is leading the charge by adapting methods of teaching to individual learning styles so students and educators can exceed learning objectives.



Creating algorithms that match students to teachers based on their unique interests and learning styles, and by employing assessment tools that measure knowledge and integration effectively, FreedomU emerges on the frontlines of education. Harnessing the benefits of modern technologies and learning research, FreedomU strives to exceed a 90 percent pass and completion rate for its courses to meet the contemporary challenges of education, student engagement, and thinking.



Now seeking support on Kickstarter, funds from this campaign will be used to support the FreedomU App and associated development costs. The application is expected to release worldwide in early September 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/freedomu/freedom-university



Supporters around the world can back the FreedomU App by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as CA$ 1. But for a pledge of CA$ 5 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including access to FreedomU courses. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About FreedomU

With FreedomU, technology meets education. Developed by Dr. Kelly Polzin in Edmonton, Canada, FreedomU is a learning algorithm that adapts its course content to a student's interests and learning styles to unlock the possibilities of today's technologies, increase student engagement, and make education relevant today.



