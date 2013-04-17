FreeEndlessTraffic.com Offers Targeted Traffic to Websites and Personal Blogs with Tools for Online Marketing

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- John Tigart through his website through his website helps internet businesses and personal bloggers and claims his product “…to generate traffic to your website using simple yet effective techniques.” For this purpose he came up with research and findings from the last 5 to 6 years of internet trends, online marketing issues and case studies and how to counter slow moving traffic counters.



Endless Free Traffic isn’t a gadget or software that installs to the computer and starts engaging internet audience or drive traffic to website automatically. It is in fact a systematic module traffic generator carefully planned and implemented by the author himself to give effective and long lasting results. For an internet blogger or small scale business, online viewership means potential customers and capital generation. Using the right tool and techniques to help build up the traffic to websites is not rocket science, but with some helpful pointers and tips and insight on how to get the traffic going is beneficial in the long run. The author has come up with more than 20 modules out of which 5 are free bonuses for free targeted traffic. The modules come in handy, bounded pages that cover a range of topics with the except of the first module which is covered by 5 step by step videos on how to generate internet traffic, what methods to apply, a comparison with what big companies and small companies do differently when it comes to online marketing strategies, what traffic generators are most commonly used among others etc.



The remaining modules talk about the power of social media marketing, the sites and their statistics, how to link a blog to a Facebook page, Twitter handle, pinning items on Pinterest, etc. the growing trend of people shifting a major part of their social lives on the internet is why engaging the power of social media marketing is so important to get the masses to notice a personal blog or brand. Other modules talk about keyword search and search engine optimization to back link them to a certain site. The module teaches the basics and is a good starter even for people who consider themselves amateurs in the field. Bonuses include tips and tricks about list building, setting up blogs to make money and capitalizing space for advertisements by Google’s pay-per-click. The entire set of modules is available in less than 10 US Dollars and can be shipped worldwide.



