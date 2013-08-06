FreeGarciniaCambogia Launches to Showcase Special Offers on Diet Supplement

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia has been a popular diet supplement for years and was one of the oldest of its kind, but recently surged back into mainstream attention after the recommendation of various medical professionals, who attested to its ability to increase the metabolism and reduce new fat creation. As a result dieters are always on the lookout for ways to test the product, and FreeGarciniaCambogia specialises in finding means for them to do just that. The site regularly posts special offers on its blog as well as holding a repository of information on the compound itself for new users.



The site includes a great deal of content on the beneficial effects of Garcinia Cambogia, including the three-fold way in which it helps users lose weight by accelerating metabolism, inhibiting fat creation and increasing fat consumption in the body. It also claims the supplement balances hormones which make stress and emotional eating less prevalent.



On their blog they publish information on free samples of Garcinia Cambogia, and post bulletins beneath their introduction that inform individuals of websites where they can find free bottles that only require people to pay for the shipping, meaning the first month of use is free.



A spokesperson for Free Garcinia Cambogia explained, “We are always keeping a close eye on the Garcinia Cambogia industry, which itself has hundreds of companies competing to create the purest, most effective and cheapest product available to reach the most people. In order to incentivise customers, they often offer free samples so individuals can see the effects for themselves, and the money back guarantee offered by most providers also serves a free trial, as individuals only pay if they are satisfied with what they see after two months. In this way, effectiveness is assured, because if it didn’t work, these companies simply wouldn’t exist. For Garcinia Cambogia Extract - Review & Free Bottles we are the number one presence on the web.”



About Free Garcinia Cambogia

Free Garcinia Cambogia offers an editorialised introduction to one of the most popular diet supplements and scans the web regularly in order to find and showcase special offers including free samples of Garcinia Cambogia so that keen dieters can take advantage of these trials to find out for themselves how effective it is. For more information, please visit: http://freegarciniacambogia.webs.com/