FreeGiftCardshq.net Gets a Facelift for the Upcoming Holidays

Drummond, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- FreeGiftCardshq.net has done a "functionality tune-up to their popular free gift card offers and coupons website with the biggest shopping season of the year, Christmas only around the corner. "We wanted to make navigating around the site a better use experience, so we have added better visitor functions, and other added features like savings tips, calculators to see what you can save and other helpful resources" said Charles Calvert, CEO and site owner. According to Calvert the site is seeing a big increase in traffic the closer it gets to the Christmas shopping season.



"Other than just providing our visitors excellent gift cards and coupons to save money on their shopping, we wanted to also supply tools, tips and information to help them battle the ever increasing cost of living, and make it simple to find what they need in an easy to use navigation and format" Calvert explained.



Along with the traditional free gift cards online offered, they have also added free memberships for printing local coupon savings for grocery stores, restaurants and retail items. As available, cash back shopping sites are also going to be in the mix. With the current sluggish economic environment, obviously people across the country are looking for ways to lower their costs.



Advertisers are more than aware of these economic issues, and the battle to not only retain consumers but gain new market share is a priority to most if not all companies. "We have seen a large growth in samples and not just gift cards as companies continue to attempt to increase their customer base", states Calvert. He also noted that the reason this has occurred is due to these corporations using a bigger share of their marketing budget to demographics, and what consumers are looking for. "It appears from our vantage point the "try before you buy" advertising model is now the trending way to saturate the market. This can be a big win for those that are diligent and locate the free printable coupons and samples that they are looking for".



Contact

Charles Calvert

Calvert Enterprises

168 Eastern Avenue

Drummond, Wisconsin 54832

715-739-6565

admin@freegiftcardshq.net

http://freegiftcardshq.net