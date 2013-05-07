FreeGiftCardshq.net Has Major Overhaul Adding Many New Offers

Drummond, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- FreeGiftCardshq.net has revamped their gift card and coupon offers with many new savings on popular retail stores, restaurants and free grocery coupons. While the economy has made a small improvement, people are still trying to find ways to help lower their expenses and free gift cards and coupon offers are an excellent outlet for that. The owner of FreeGiftCardshq.net, Charles Calvert commented “we have added many new offers and discounts as visitors wanted to see a bigger variety of ways to save and we feel we have accomplished just that. Some of the examples of this are new offers to obtain educational scholarship money, free government grants and free quotes to lower insurance rates”.



FreeGiftCardshq.net started out offering free travel gift cards for sites like Travelocity and quickly became an instant hit with vacationers and travelers. Since then the company has been adding special deals on free gift cards and coupons as they become available. This has cultivated a large group of loyal followers and fans in a very short time period. The company’s executives are currently in negotiations, which if successful will allow the website to provide its visitors the following free gift cards, coupons and offers:



- Gas Gift Cards

- Free Restaurant Gift Cards

- Printable Grocery & Restaurant Coupons

- iTunes

- Retail Store Gift Cards

- Educational Offers

- Amazon

- Free Insurance Quotes

- Free Government Grants



“There will be many more money savings offers that are being added on a daily basis as the demand for them increases” Mr. Calvert added.



The new overhaul that FreeGiftCardshq.net is rolling out is right in time for the beginning of the upcoming summer months. The website is already experiencing large amounts of traffic with most people finding the site through links on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Visitors are consistently sharing the free gift cards and other savings offers they find on the site with their friends and followers which has created a snowball effect of traffic to the website.



About FreeGiftCardshq.net

FreeGiftCardshq.net is an all in one website to bring visitors an opportunity to save on everything from groceries, free restaurant gift cards and educational savings online. Why pay full price when you can get some great savings for free cards and coupons to your favorite restaurants, retail stores and much more?



Contact



Charles Calvert

admin@FreeGiftCardshq.net

7121 Eastern Avenue

Drummond, Wisconsin 54832

Website: http://freegiftcardshq.net/