FreeGovernmentPhones.biz Publishes Reviews of Various Free Government Cell Phone Providers

The free government cell phone and cell service was started in 2008 and ever since its popularity has been rising. It is estimated that over 10 million free governments phones are now in use, however many more are still eligible and are not taking advantage of the program which comes under Lifeline Assistance. The website, http://freegovernmentphones.biz/, informs that unawareness is one of the main reasons why many have not yet opted for the service. The website has reviewed nearly every provider and has listed all relevant specific details such as how to get the free phone, what the plan comprises of, residents of which states are eligible, what is the eligibility criteria and what further add-ons to the phone service are possible.



FreeGovernmentPhones.biz has also thoroughly reviewed the 3 most popular providers of the free government cell phones and service – Assurance Wireless, Reachout Wireless and Safelink Wireless. The site informs that eligibility for the program for all of these providers usually depends on any two main criteria – whether the applicant is currently enrolled in any government assistance program or the current income of the applicant. People who are enrolled for food stamps, Medicaid, SSI, TANF, LIHEAP, national free lunch, federal housing or any state program are immediately approved for the phone. Eligibility according to income depends on the Federal Poverty Guidelines and individuals whose income is 135%, or even 150% in certain states, of the total borderline income can avail the free phone and service.



The website consistently updates its reviews depending on any changes in the plans, addition of states where the service is available or eligibility criteria. Reviews of any new phone providers are also immediately provided to help interested individuals compare all options and select the most suitable one.



