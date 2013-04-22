Freehold Ang Mo Kio Cluster Housing Will Be Launched in May 2013

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- A beautiful house, serene surroundings, friendly neighbors, like-minded community and all the comforts of luxury and space — this is what Freehold Ang Mo Kio Cluster Housing Belgravia Villas is all about.



With 118 neatly arranged units comprising of 18 semi detached and 100 terraces, these wholesome bundles of life will make living a pleasure, luxury a prefixed amenity and comforts a given facility.



Located amidst green meadows, the mornings at these cluster houses witness birds chirping and sunrays filtering through the canopy. Moreover, with well-paved paths that make walking a joy, Ang Mo Kio promises to be a peaceful activity hub.



The Tong Eng group follows the highest construction standards, thus ensuring that every house at Ang Mo Kio is built with utmost care and dedication, thus presenting you with a complete sense of belonging and pride. The group, with sixty years of experience in its stride, leaves no stone unturned to ensure that every project of theirs is known for its aesthetic appeal, futuristic designs and attention to detail. With such impeccable standards, these houses are bound to last for generations.



Upright on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, the community adjoins the Ang Mo Kio industrial and business park, thus ensuring a high instant demand for housing and a sustained ever-growing interest. Located in the north east of Singapore, it is a vibrant, up-and-coming area with an easy access to all the desired and luxurious amenities. Easy to reach and fun to live in, this project is bound to be a huge success in the ever expanding landscape of Singapore housing.



The Ang Mo Kio Cluster Housing (Belgravia Villas) is a great project with an impeccable layout that will make sure that all your dreams of an ideal house are fulfilled in a beautiful neighborhood in the lap of luxury and comfort.



With such a good location and easy accessibility, residents of Belgravia Villas new launch can easily reach out to various amenities like grocery, malls, restaurants, banks, and many more. Enjoying a great shopping experience at the Ang Mo Kio Hub Shopping Mall, grabbing some groceries at Cold Storage located at the Greenwich Village, or hunting some good foods on Jalan Kayu Eateries are all made possible with a short drive from Belgravia Villas.



For family with school going children staying at Belgravia Villas, the following schools are nearby: Rosyth School, Fernvale Primary, Hougang Primary and Secondary, Sengkang Green Primary, Xinmin Primary and Secondary, Yio Chu Kang Primary, Bowen Secondary, Pei Hwa Secondary, Anderson Secondary, Nanyang Polytechnic, Chatsworth International School. All are within 2km from Belgravia Villas.



As a rare freehold strata landed development in Singapore, along with a lower PSF compared to 99 year condominiums nearby, Belgravia Villas Cluster Houses will likely gain a high capital appreciation for its investors. Besides, with the forthcoming Seletar Aerospace Industry and business park located nearby Belgravia Villa, investors can expect a good rental demand from the executives who work there.



