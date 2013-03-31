Freehold Luxurious Condominium Launching at Braddell Singapore - The Maisons

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2013 -- The Maisons means ‘home’ in French, and has everything it takes to be one. Exquisitely crafted above the hilly Braddell location, The Maisons summarizes the beauty of serene yet energetic living, the harmony of tradition and modernity, and the balance of nature and luxury into a lovable home everyone will long for every day.



Luxuriously nestled on the beautiful nature of Braddell, The Maisons (consisting of R Maison and E Maison) create a tranquil yet romantic atmosphere of a city fringe living. Despite this genuine convenience, easy accessibility and amenities are still all around aplenty. With MRT stations, bus feeders, and major expressways available within only a few minutes, heading to the business hub, taking kids to school, or hitting major shopping spots like the Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre and the Orchard Road become very easy and convenient. After a tiring day of work or during the weekend, residents can enjoy the amazing condo facilities such as themed garden, sun deck, rooftop Jacuzzi, swimming pools, and many others. Either for newlyweds who treasure privacy or a larger pack who treasures quality time with family, The Maisons is perfectly designed to suit all the different life stages of the residents.



Beautifully brought forth by Top Global Group, The Maisons is an anticipated freehold development that resembles a complete pack of art, nature, modernity, and luxury. With such captivating nature, breathtaking design, and limitless convenience waiting at home, going back to The Maisons is surely something to look forward to every day.



Collaborating a baronial architectural style and contemporary interiors, The Maisons is crafted as a home that resembles a work of art. It consists of a total 175 units of apartments, and each of it is designed carefully to accommodate the different needs of the residents, complemented with high quality fixtures, and furnished to the maximum level of luxury.



A less than 8 minutes of walk will get the residents to the Woodleigh MRT Station on the North East Line and another short walk will get them to Serangoon MRT Station on the Circle Line. Residents are also connected via major expressways like PIE and CTE, which makes driving to business hub and the shopping haven Orchard Road become very convenient.



Established as a freehold development which is now rarely found in Singapore, The Maisons makes a great choice for own stay or investment. Located near to the upcoming Bidadari Town and the commercial hub at Paya Lebar and Tai Seng, The Maisons is expected to gain its investors a good rental demand from the executives who work there and even a capital appreciation in the future.



Visit http://the-maisons.officialnewlaunch.com/ for more information.



Contact Info

Name: Jourdan

Email: info@officialnewlaunch.com

Source: http://marketersmedia.com/freehold-luxurious-condominium-launching-at-braddell-singapore-the-maisons/6489