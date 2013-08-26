Freelance Micro Jobs - The Fastest Growing Micro Jobs Market Online

Leland, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- The internet has opened a world of opportunities for all sorts of people, especially for those who are looking for jobs and similarly for people who need someone to get a job done. Freelance Micro Jobs is a website that has been created with the aim of connecting service or products sellers to the buyers, this website provides a platform for both buyers and sellers to connect, communicate and exchange goods or services.



Freelance Micro Jobs provides its members who have some particular knowledge, skill or product the chance to advertise their offers to others who are looking for such knowledge, skills or products, this opportunity will enable freelancers to work from home and earn money using their skill. Every item on this website, be it a soft information product or a hard product, it comes with a price range of $5 to $100, people who post their jobs as a buyer or seller can make use of the detailed user friendly interface provided by Freelance Micro Jobs to all its members.



The easy to use user interface ensures that all the information is displayed in easy to understand format. The advantage here for buyers is that Freelance Micro Jobs provides buyers with an easy medium to outsource various tasks or procure products at an affordable price, the greatest advantage of buying gigs, services or products from this platform are the attractive prices which allow business owners to get great services or products for less money which will give their business a greater boost.



Freelance Micro Jobs consider their members their greatest and most valuable asset, that is why they work hard to provide the best microjob services to both the buyers and sellers. A buyer or a seller is entitled to post as many Gigs as they choose as a buyer or a seller. Buyers and seller can choose to post their offer in clear terms for FREE, or as a featured Gig by paying a nominal fee. Each successfully completed transaction on this website will be charged a flat fee of 20% to both the parties.



Furthermore, for the ease of buyers and seller the Gigs have been organized into different job categories which include advertising, business, writing and translation, programming and others, there is a also and effective Freelance Micro Jobs search engine tool that will allow buyers to find specific micro jobs online according to their need on this website. Interested people can simply join the website to become members and start buying or selling products or services immediately.



Freelance Micro Jobs is acting as a bridge between sellers and buyers, making buying and selling freelance jobs more effective, efficient and affordable, for more information please head over to: http://www.freelancemicrojobs.com



Media Contact

Name: James Tedder

Email: Jrtedder50@yahoo.com

Leland NC.

910-409-8304

URL: http://www.freelancemicrojobs.com