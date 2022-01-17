Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Freelance Platforms Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Freelance Platforms market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Fiverr (Israel), Upwork (United States), Freelancer.com (Australia), Envato Studio (Australia), PeoplePerHour (United Kingdom), Toptal (United States), Guru.com (United States), DesignCrowd (Australia), Nexxt (United States), DesignContest (United States), TaskRabbit (United States), CrowdSPRING (United States), Dribbble Hiring (Canada).



Scope of the Report of Freelance Platforms

The freelance economy is rising and platforms intermediating freelance workforce are being progressively utilized in various organizations. The freelance market is booming especially in high-skilled services, software development, web designers, and among others which facilitate talented freelance professionals to charge higher prices than they would earn in usual full-time employments. Therefore, an increasing number of highly skilled individuals work as freelancers have increased the demand for freelance platforms that enables them to connect freelancers with various businesses. Freelance platforms are used for billing, time tracking, and task management activities. The rising number of freelance workers globally has boosted the market growth.



Market Trends:

Emergence of Large Online Labor Platforms



Opportunities:

Demand from High-Skilled Freelancers in Emerging Countries

Increasing Use of Freelance Platforms for Completing Short-Term Projects

Ease to Hire Freelancers Irrespective of their Location



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Freelance Workers

Rising Demand for Freelance Platforms by IT Professionals



Challenges:

Trust Issue of Hiring Sourcing Contract Workers through Freelance Platforms



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud Based, Web Based), Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), End Users (Personal, Corporate), Freelance Type (Short Term, Long Term)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



