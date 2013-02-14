Freelance Writer Shares His Passion for Plain English Writing

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Freelance business writer Brian Scott has compiled and reviewed the best free ebooks on plain English writing to help writers and non-writers communicate more effectively to their readers. Organized in the form of a "Lens" at Squidoo.com, Mr. Scott glosses over more than 10 useful ebooks on writing in plain English, the preferred writing style of seasoned business writers and news journalists.



In selecting the best ebooks for inclusion, Scott judged each ebook on the quality of the content and the usefulness of the author's knowledge. As a result, each ebook is written by a professional writer or a working trade professional with a strong writing background.



Each ebook offers a variety of useful topics on plain English writing, such as: How to Write for Readers; How to Create Easy-to-Read Business Documents; How to Engage Readers; How to Write for Individuals with Learning Disabilities; How to Simplify Complex Information; How to Write Clearly and Strongly; How to Avoid Jargon and Sexist Terms; and many tips on writing better.



"Anyone who writes for a living or writes as part of a job should know how to write in plain English," according to Scott. "The purpose of plain English is to ensure readers can comprehend your message. It sounds simple but it's not. A lot of poor writing habits creep into one's writing, preventing him or her from writing clearly and effectively."



Writers of any skill-level will notice improvements in both writing style and English composition after reading one or two of these ebooks. "I learned a lot myself," said Scott, a freelance writer for more than 15 years. "I discovered I developed some very poor writing habits over the years; thankfully I now know how to improve these areas."



Scott's special Squidoo Lens, "Free eBooks on Plain English Writing" (as well as his other Lenses on writing in general) is available at http://www.squidoo.com/lensmasters/bskcom



Scott continually updates his Lenses with new information throughout the year.



Brian Scott is a freelance writer with more than a decade of experience. He has worked as a corporate copywriter, direct mail publisher, and an SEO marketer. He writes informative articles on different writing topics at his blog, http://creativegenius101.blogspot.com/



