FreelanceJobOpenings.com Celebrates 5 Years of Helping Businesses Recruit Freelance Writers

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Recruiting freelance writers for time-sensitive projects is one of the most important tasks that businesses, both large and small, must face. It's important to find freelancers with the best skills and from a trusted source. Now in its fifth year of service, FreelanceJobOpenings.com continues to help businesses find qualified freelancers for upcoming or existing projects.



Since 2008, FreelanceJobOpenings.com has matched thousands of freelance writers with hundreds of individuals, businesses, staffing agencies, and ad agencies in the United States and abroad. Completely free of charge, recruiters can quickly post their job ads or project descriptions to the job site. To hire the best freelancers with the right skills, recruiters have access to additional options such as job category, level of experience, type of skills needed, type of employment, location, and so on.



Recruiters can post anonymously, keeping their business or client confidential in case of sensitive information or from having their competitors eavesdrop on what they are doing. Alternatively, recruiters can identify who they are, upload a business logo or image, and provide contact information. FreelanceJobOpenings.com has its own in-built job reply system, keeping recruiters' email addresses confidential and allowing freelancers to contact them directly from the job ad as well as allowing freelancers to upload a resume or supporting documents, all of which are emailed confidentially to the recruiter's chosen email address.



Visited daily by hundreds of freelance writers, bloggers, copywriters and social media marketers, FreelanceJobOpenings.com is a trusted and well-known job site, performing the same recruitment functions as the major job sites, but with a more personal touch and an active screening process. Each job ad is screened for legitimacy and quality before being approved, eliminating any scams or hyperbolic job ads.



Recruiters have the option of syndicating their job ads to other job search sites like Indeed.com, Online-Writing-Jobs.com, Oodle.com, and JuJu.com for more exposure.



About FreelanceJobOpenings.com

FreelanceJobOpenings.com was founded by Brian Scott, a freelance writer and graphic designer with over a decade of experience. He had launched the job site to help freelancers find temporary, part-time, and full-time contract work.



Recruiters can post a free job ad at http://www.freelancejobopenings.com/



Contact:

Brian Scott, owner

1818 Hwy 17, Myrtle Beach SC 29578

P: 201-282-6623

e-mail: busyentrepreneur (at) yahoo (dot) com

Website: http://www.freelancejobopenings.com/

Facebook: http://www.facebook4freelancers.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/busyguru