FreelancePR.com Offers Cyber Monday $50 Press Release Writing Discount

Dayton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Cyber Monday bargain hunters can save $50 off the regular price of an expertly-crafted 500-word press release from FreelancePR.com in honor of the annual online shopping event, happening Monday, December 2, 2013. "With other sites charging hundreds of dollars for writing a standard press release, this is a real opportunity to save," says FreelancePR.com's public relations director, Kathleen Gee. The press release will be written to Associated Press style guide standards to ensure that it's ready for immediate publication, Gee adds. Click here to order.



"Cyber Monday" refers to the first Monday after Thanksgiving in the United States. Created by the National Retail Federation, Cyber Monday is the day that online merchants generate a frenzy of web-only discounts and special promotions as a follow-up to "Black Friday," the post-Thanksgiving retail shopping day. From its modest beginnings, Cyber Monday had surpassed over $1 billion in sales by 2010.



"Public relations can be one of the most cost-effective ways to get the word out about your organization, your products or your services," says Gee. "And with a $50 Cyber Monday discount, the return on investment can be even larger."



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"Our public relations pros have earned ink for clients in dozens of top tier publications and media outlets in the U.S. and Canada," says Gee. "And it all starts with a well-written, newsworthy press release. Click here to order a press release from FreelancePR.com during the site's Cyber Monday promotion.