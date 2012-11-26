FreelancePR.com Offers Cyber Monday Savings on SEO Press Release Writing and Distribution

Dayton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Need a press release that both search engines and media outlets can appreciate? FreelancePR.com clients can save up to $247 off press release writing and distribution services through December 1, 2012 during the site's "Cyber Monday" promotion. "A search engine optimized news release and online distribution to Google News is just $147 this week," says Kathleen Gee, the public relations director at FreelancePR.com. "That's a savings of $200 off our regular fee." To get the discount, Cyber Monday shoppers must purchase through this page: Cyber Monday SEO Press Release Discounts.



“Search engine rankings have never been more important,” says Gee. “Even in the business-to-business world, people start their shopping with search engines more often than not. A good-quality SEO press release can often appear high in search results when a potential customer does a keyword search for your product or industry. What’s more, the backlinks in the press release can help your own site rise in a search engine’s rankings.”



The goal of search engine optimization (SEO) is to get your online content to appear in the first couple of pages of search results, without purchasing pay per click advertising. “These ‘organic’ search rankings can be extremely competitive, depending on your niche,” says Gee. “Your website shouldn’t be your only high-quality online content. Every press release you distribute gives you another chance to rank in search results, and that gives your target audience another chance to find you on the web. More traffic can mean more sales.”



What if your goal is traditional media coverage? “All press releases crafted by the public relations experts at FreelancePR.com are newsworthy and written to Associated Press standards,” says Gee. "Our PR professionals have earned coverage for clients in literally dozens of top publications and media outlets, including the LA Times and Wall Street Journal." says Gee. "All good public relations starts with a well-written, relevant press release. However, even our SEO press releases have generated media coverage."



"Cyber Monday" refers to the first Monday after Thanksgiving in the United States, when online merchants offer web-only promotions and discounts. Introduced in 1995 by the National Retail Federation, Cyber Monday's frenzy of online shopping reached over $1 billion in 2010.