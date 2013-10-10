Freemium Model Changing the Indian Mobile Gaming Industry

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Freemium model is a new trend in Indian mobile gaming industry. The trend is changing the business model of the industry. Freemium model allows the player to avail and play the game for free at the initial stage for a limited level but is charged for the higher levels, more advance features, and for the functionality or the virtual goods. In addition, the leading players are focusing on freemium model as it helps them make more money than the paid ones. Moreover, the large studios with high-budget are also exploring the freemium model. Therefore, the demand of freemium payment model will increase further owing to changing consumer pattern of payment for game.



According to our research report, “Indian Mobile Gaming Market Forecast to 2017”, the market is performing on the back of rising penetration of smartphones and availability of high speed networks like 3G and 4G services in the country. The market is propelling due to increasing number of mobile subscribers and growing tablet market. Moreover, our report provides an in-depth research of the current and future growth prospects of the mobile gaming market in the country. It includes study of mobile gaming industry structure including mobile phone manufacturers , mobile network operators, mobile subscribers, smartphone users by operating system and mobile game developers. Further, it is projected that the India mobile gaming market will grow at a CAGR of around 24% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



Additionally, the report also includes analysis of opportunities areas of the market along with business model & strategies. Other than that, to provide a comprehensive knowledge, the research also includes the mobile gaming outlook to 2017 including mobile gaming industry by consumer end and service end. In addition, it covered the in-depth analysis of games by types including arcade, RPGs, action, sports, card & board, bollywood games etc. Besides that, the report also provides the detailed analysis of gamer profile including mobile game by age group, mobile game by user type, mobile game play by place etc.



Our report, “Indian Mobile Gaming Market Forecast to 2017”, offers the detailed analysis of key market players that will help the client to have an understanding of the competitors in the Industry. Additionally, we have also covered the key developments of these players. Besides that, the report exhibits the emerging market drivers and trends which are boosting the mobile gaming industry in the country. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM618.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Booming Mobile Gaming Market in India (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM460.htm)

- Global Mobile TV Forecast to 2013 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM194.htm)

- Indian MVAS Market Forecast to 2014 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM327.htm)

- Booming Rural Mobile Market in India (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM306.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/TelecommunicationIT.htm



ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.