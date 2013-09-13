FreeMP3Cutter.net Helps Everyone Get Access to High Quality Music Editing

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- The internet has created a surge of creativity in which the artist has a rapidly changing relationship with their audience. For every major hit that comes out, there are now a hundred remixes and covers by fans and enthusiasts, some of which attract millions of hits in their own right. For those looking to get into music editing for the first time, Free MP3 Cutter has created a software that allows individuals to edit, layer, sample and combine music files to create fresh mashups and a personal spin on classic tunes.



The software allows individuals to cut sections from their favorite MP3s, which can be helpful in all manner of ways- whether creating a running mix and avoiding the slow-paced introductions, creating ring-tones and choosing a favorite verse, or wanting to customise music by taking an instrumental section to sing over.



The software can also be used to combine MP3 files in a layered way, so individuals can combine two of their favorite tracks into a crazy mashup or record an MP3 of their own singing backing vocals for their favorite popstars. The results can then be exported to be shared and enjoyed.



A spokesperson for Free MP3 Cutter explained, “Our free software allows users to quickly get creative with their music files by offering an intuitive user interface providing a number of simple but highly flexible options. This is a perfect way for anyone interested in creating their own mashups and ringtones to extract and combine samples in new ways to create exciting new sounds. Whether creating a simple music loop, message alert or background music for a presentation, Free MP3 Cutter is able to provide powerful tools and high quality results, published in all major audio formats.”



About Free MP3 Cutter

Free MP3 Cutter is aoffers a tool to help create personalized and professional music clips, tunes and ring tones. With an easy to use interface and an array of features it can be used to make music and background for clips, presentations and movies. It also offers the ability to combine multiple music files and recordings to a single output, allowing users to become a virtual DJ For more information, please visit: http://freemp3cutter.net/