FreePDFSolutions.com Launches Software to Quickly Convert Word Docs to PDF

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Adobe’s PDF document format has become the standard format for the sharing documents across the Internet. One of the main reasons it has been so widely adopted is the issue of universal compatibility. PDF files are viewable across more pieces of software and more devices than any other file format.



One PDF related software solutions company that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is FreePDFSolutions.com. They have released a piece of software that has made it possible for novice computer users to convert Microsoft Word documents to PDF documents at the click of a button, completely free.



The Word to PDF converter is available for free download to anyone who owns a computer using Microsoft Windows. It’s an extremely simple and streamlined piece of software, specifically engineered to complete one task to perfection. The user simply loads the Microsoft Word document into the software and clicks one button to convert. The document is instantly converted, retaining all formatting including any links within the document.



It can even be used to convert large amounts of files at once using the batch conversion feature, which is a valuable timesaver for anyone who has the need to convert Word documents to PDF format en masse. This can be useful in a range of situations, not only for businesses but also for individuals.



A spokesperson for the makers of the software said: “Microsoft Word is one of the most commonly used pieces of software in the world. Almost every computer has some version of Word installed, and the .doc format has become a worldwide standard for documents. However there are some situations where computer users need to supply a PDF document to ensure maximum compatibility, security and reliable print formatting. This is a little trickier for most users than creating a Microsoft Word file. Few home computer owners have the expensive Adobe Acrobat software installed on their machines. That’s why we created a way for people to convert Word to PDF quickly and easily, and we’ve made it available on our site for free.”



About FreePDFSolutions.com

FreePDFSolutions.com is a software creation company that supplies various pieces of free software that can be used to convert documents to and from a range of commonly used document formats to PDF.



