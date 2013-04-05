FreePDFSolutions.com Releases New Free PDF Split and Merge Software

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- PDF, the document file format created by Adobe, is widely used all over the world to store and transmit documents. Its ubiquity is perhaps partly down to the fact that programs that can read PDF documents are available for almost every operating system for free, making it extremely useful for transferring information. However, PDF editing programs are expensive.



One PDF related website that has been garnering positive reviews is FreePDFSolutions.com, a website which contains a large amount of free software designed to help people work with PDF files. They have recently come into renewed prominence as a result of their Free PDF Split and Merge software, a new free PDF editor that helps people merge and split PDF documents without expensive PDF editing software from Adobe.



The software is extremely powerful. It is very simple and easy to use, with an intuitive interface. No special technical skills or knowledge is required to use the software. However it does have more complex options for advanced users.



As well as having the power to split and merge PDF documents, users also have the ability to extract text, rotate pages, and put pages in a different order. The software also has additional useful functionality.



A spokesperson for the site said: “It is often convenient to split PDF documents. A lot of the time PDF documents are huge, with hundreds of pages, and often people only wish to send a few pages. Users also often wish to merge a few smaller PDF documents together. Usually, neither of these actions can be performed easily without the use of expensive PDF editing software from Adobe. We wanted to change that. We’ve released Free PDF Split and Merge, a new piece of software that lets people split apart and merge PDF documents with ease. The software is extremely intuitive and easy to use. It is the quickest and easiest way to split and merge PDF documents, and it is completely free to download.”



