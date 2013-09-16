FreePictureSolutions.com Releases New Free Image Conversion Software

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Working with images for the web can be a time consuming and frustrating process. In order to display an image optimally on a website it often has to be a certain size and in a specific file format. Making the necessary adjustments can be tricky, and sometimes requires specific software.



One software company that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is FreePictureSolutions.com. They have recently released a new piece of image manipulation software. This piece of software has attracted a huge amount of praise, not least because, unlike most software applications in this field, their Free Image Converter is available completely free to the end user.



Free Image Converter has two core functions, and it performs each of them extremely well. It resizes images, and it can convert images between various popular (and more obscure) file formats. This is absolutely invaluable for anyone who has to format images for the web, as these two operations are by far the most common.



The software doesn’t perform any other function, but that is part of its strength. In a field where so many applications offer many features without executing any of them well, here is a software application that is the undisputed master of two of the most important.



The quality of the output is superb. Images are not pixelated or distorted, unless of course tiny images are expanded to unfathomable proportions. It does the job just as well as pieces of software that cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.



Free Image Converter is incredibly easy to use too. Even a complete novice to computing, let alone image manipulation, could easily get to grips with its functionality in just a few minutes.



A spokesperson for FreePictureSolutions.com said: “Resizing and converting images is a task that most webmasters and other computer users know only too well. We wanted to create an image maker that eliminates the drudgery and frustration of this type of work. So we created Free Image Converter, an image creator that performs both these functions admirably, and released it absolutely free. We hope a lot of people get a great deal of use out of it.”



About FreePictureSolutions.com

FreePictureSolutions.com is a software company that creates free image manipulation software.



For more information please visit http://www.FreePictureSolutions.com