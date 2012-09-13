Freeport Confirms Feasibility of Marine Logistics at Hutton

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Freeport Resources Inc. (TSX-V: FRI) is pleased to announce the bulk-loading strategy required for commercial-scale production at its Hutton Garnet Beaches project has proven feasible. Recent field work has shown site access by large commercial vessels is possible and the site is very suitable for landing. A tug and two barges were brought to South Beach to test the marine operational plan for exploiting the garnet sands. A detailed route to shore was established and recorded by a registered Marine Surveyor. Enough marine data was collected to establish the practicality of full-scale production – a landmark development for the Hutton project. Freeport greatly appreciates support by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Junior Exploration Assistance program, an incentive program encouraging mineral exploration.



Please see photos of the marine access study at:



* Point-Vim-NT1032 (http://www.freeportresources.com/i/photos/PtVim-1032-Ryans-Bay.jpg)



* Sappatak-NT1032-Ryans-Bay (http://www.freeportresources.com/i/photos/Sappatak-NT1032-at-Ryans-Bay.jpg) and



* South-Beach (http://www.freeportresources.com/i/photos/South-Beach-view.jpg)



Additional photos will be made available soon at the Hutton photo gallery on Freeport’s website (http://www.freeportresources.com/s/Hutton.asp?ReportID=300162).



Unique aspects of the program included specialized advance marine forecasting and detailed site weather predictions to identify conditions favourable for landing barges, working ashore and to ensure safety of the vessels. Work at the site confirmed that only certain wind conditions, namely easterlies, could affect the proposed operation; this may be resolvable by use of spud barges.



In June, a community meeting was held in Nain. An environmental assessment was previously completed. A bird survey subsequently conducted at both beaches by a team of several environmental scientists and Nain residents with extensive local knowledge identified twelve avian species common to the area. Geological sampling was also done to complement and verify previous data and update tonnage estimates.



Barge and weather delays necessitated an extension of several days to the August 31 work permit deadline. As it was not granted, the bulk sample could not be completed as planned. However, sufficient material is available from previous work to finish mineral processing studies and pilot plant design. A temporary facility has already been established and processing is planned to commence soon. Information from the 2012 work will be used to complete the Feasibility Study. The Hutton project’s NI43-101 Prefeasibility Study and Marketing Survey was completed in 2004.



Zdenek Hora, M.Sc., P.Geo., is the qualified person who has reviewed this release.



About Freeport Resources

Freeport Resources, founded in 1981, is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of promising, diversified properties in Canada, from precious and base metals to industrial minerals. Please visit our website at www.freeportresources.com, email info@freeportresources.com, or view our presentations at http://www.freeportresources.com/i/pdf/Hutton2011.pdf and http://www.freeportresources.com/i/pdf/spanishmt2011.pdf for more information.



Freeport Resources Inc.

Brenda Clark, MAIBC

President & CEO

1-888-275-7335 (toll free)

(604) 275-7335 (tel.)



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



TSX Venture Exchange: FRI

Shares Issued: 16, 831,232



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net