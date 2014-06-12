FreePriceCompare Now Offers Loans Comparison Service in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Applying for a loan is a very common activity in Britain. With a high number of financial institutions offering such a service all over the country, finding the one that suits an individual’s specific needs can be a little difficult. As such, Free Price Compare aims to simplify the selection process by showcasing all the relevant information seamlessly.



Catering exclusively to the UK audience, Free Price Compare lists all the top loan providers in the country to make it easier for users to find the best rates for the type of loan they require. Some of the providers that they are affiliated with are Fluent Money, CreditPlus, DerbyShire, RBS, Sainsbury’s Bank, NatWest, RateSetter, T2Leads, Tesco, and Nationwide. With a satisfaction rating of 98%, you’ll be sure to discover the selection process, with FreePriceCompare, to be simple, convenient, and very worthwhile.



Free Price Compare’s Director Shailesh Ramani is very excited with the launch of this new feature. The addition of loans comparison to the site’s already huge line of services puts the comparison site on an upward trajectory to becoming the preferred one-stop-shop for anyone seeking to save a substantial amount of money out of their everyday finances. He said, “FreePriceCompare strives to provide expert advice to all UK residents when it comes to saving money. Our loans comparison system allows an individual to find, compare, and apply for a loan in minutes.”



Aside from loans, FreePriceCompare offers comparison services for the energy, phone and internet, mobile, insurance, and travel markets. They also have a daily deals page where UK residents will find irresistible, highly discounted products that will expire in a few days, only to be replaced by other flash deals.



To apply for a loan through the website, simply supply some basic information and the system will begin its search for the most ideal packages. The whole process is normally completed within minutes. To try the Free Price Compare loans comparison service, visit http://freepricecompare.com/loans/.



Company details:

http://freepricecompare.com/

Media Contact:

Shailesh Ramani

0203 4757 476

pr@freepricecompare.com