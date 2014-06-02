FreePriceCompare: The Newest Company to Offer Exclusive Daily Deals in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Daily deals are currently very popular over the internet. They work because they give consumers the best options and prices for everyday purchases, including services and utilities. Daily deals are available for an array of products such as gadgets, travel packages, mobile and internet, and insurance services. FreePriceCompare is the newest player to offer hundreds of exciting deals that are exclusive to the UK market.



Browsing through FreePriceCompare’s collection of daily deals may lead to temptation but most often it leads to deals you actually require. However, as suggested by its name “Daily Deals”, the offers are there for a limited period of time. All purchases must be made within the offer’s validity period to assure customers of both its rock bottom prices and availability.



One of the most popular offers on FreePriceCompare is their mobile phone deals. Users may find the cheapest handsets, while also comparing the top telecom services to go along with them. New, refurbished, and free mobile phones that come with a contract are featured on the site.



What makes FreePriceCompare.com different from websites similar to it, is the user’s ability to compare deals from a huge selection of providers, in some cases other comparison engines are taken into the search to enable a one-stop service. In essence, this allows customers to see deals that may not be compared elsewhere.



A simple search for a mobile phone deal, for example, will lead users to the list of today’s best selling phones. At FreePriceCompare, the handsets are offered at a very low price and users have the option to purchase with a contract. All the relevant package components, such as free minutes, texts and internet allowance, are displayed in a user friendly manner, allowing the buyer to select a contract which meets their budget and phone using behaviour. The search, compare and purchase process has been streamlined so you can do everything with in 5 minutes.



About FreePriceCompare.com

FreePriceCompare.com tags itself as a free, independent, and impartial price comparison website to showcase the hassle free and unbiased service. To add, as a daily deals provider on some of the most common products combined with the price comparison functionality, Free Price Compare offers some of the best budget and discount shopping options on the internet. As a running example, the site currently has Dre in-ear head headphones for a 65% discount (£29.99) and Solitaire stud earrings at a massive 97% discount (£2). Hundreds of deals are guaranteed to be available daily, as the website is updated regularly to showcase the newest offers. To see some of the hot deals for yourself, visit FreePriceCompare’s daily deals page here.



Media Contact:



Shailesh Ramani

0203 4757 476

pr@freepricecompare.com