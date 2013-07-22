FreeRecorders.com Adds Free Voice Recorder to Its Free Software Range

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The human voice is the most powerful communication tool that we have. While pictures and text can tell a story, nothing can carry a message like the human voice does. The Internet makes it easier than ever to disseminate voice recordings. Once an audio file is recorded, it can be shared widely and because it’s intimate it usually gets a stronger reaction than the written word.



There are many different options for voice recording on the market today but most come with heavy price tags. One newly released option is Free Voice Recorder, a free and fully featured voice and audio recording application from FreeRecorders.com, a media software company that gives away free audio and visual software. Free Voice Recorder has been quickly building up momentum since launch, and is swiftly becoming regarded as the best free software option for making voice recordings.



One of the main strengths of Free Voice Recorder is the extremely easy to use interface. This means that users can concentrate on the recording, rather than having to struggle with the functionality of the software. Users can begin recording a file with a single click, which is perfect for spontaneous note taking. The interface can also help the user manage multiple voice recording files. Once the recording is made the files can be easily shared over the Internet.



The recordings that the software makes are crisp and clear, and the nuances of tone in the voice are easy to discern. The files are recorded in a universally recognizable file format.



A spokesperson for the site said: “There’s no shortage of uses for a piece of voice recording software. Perhaps you’d prefer to take audio notes rather than write things down for the sake of spontaneity, or maybe you want to create an audio file to play on your website. Whatever your reasons for recording your voice, you’ll find our Free Voice Recorder an incredibly useful and functional piece of software, especially considering that it is available for free download. The simple interface makes it extremely easy to record audio files with a single click, and to manage multiple files in a list.”



