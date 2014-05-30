FreeScoreReportGov.com Publishes Identity Theft Infographic to Show Users the Real Cost

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Identity theft is no longer rare, with user data from online sources now the prime target for many of the most ambitious criminals, allowing them to use sensitive password data to access bank details and exploit these to spend other people’s money. Dealing with identity theft can seem overwhelming at first, as there is no obvious target to defend against. Free Score Report Gov has created a new infographic demonstrating best practices for dealing with identity theft in a fun and engaging way.



The infographic, entitled The Adventures of Identity Girl, shows a two pronged approach to exposing the crime and bringing the justice, taking individuals step by step through what they should do when suspicious activity occurs, cancelling and re-opening credit cards with new account numbers, filing incident reports with the bank and local police, setting up a fraud alert with a credit bureau and more.



The infographic is a helpful step by step procedure to deal with identity theft, but it all starts with keeping a close eye on credit scores, something Free Score Report Gov specializes in with their free credit report gov. By using their site to compare credit report providers, users can keep on top of their finances, be alerted to suspicious activity and manage their credit score in addition to avoiding the cost of identity theft.



A spokesperson for Free Score Report Gov explained, “We are expanding our range of identity theft resources as more of our users demand this kind of knowledge. We understand that the digital age is one in which such crimes can take place with amazing speed and yet leave huge damage to individuals’ credit scores if they do not act. Keeping an eye on credit ratings and taking action as we have described is the best way to protect your financial future. Consumers will find lots of innovative solutions that protect them from identity theft on our website.”



About Free Score Report Gov

Free Score Report Gov is a site related to free credit reports and scores. An annual credit report isn't enough, and users who need to see their credit scores can find out how to get them on the site. The site offers a comparison chart of free credit score offers, as well as a blog section with interesting and informative articles about credit reports and scores, identity theft prevention and more. For more information please visit: http://freescorereportgov.com/