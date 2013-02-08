Freestreams Launches Its Freegames Game Service

Pao Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- FreeStreams, Inc. announced today that it has launched its FreeGames™ mobile and desktop game service. The FreeGames service provides game players with unlimited access to fun and engaging games. The new service allows people to play free games and does not require registration or a credit card. The free games include poker, slots, memory games, and Boyfriend Trainer, among many other game titles. FreeStreams will add more free games over the coming months. All game play is ad supported.



“Our free games are fun to play and our testing has shown that people really enjoy playing them. Players play for a long time and come back day after day”, said Jeff Pescatello, EVP of FreeStreams. “We look forward to improving our new game service with feedback from our players over the coming months,” Pescatello finished.



The one year old FreeStreams has been specializing in providing internet radio broadcasters with a turnkey platform that eliminates technology costs and headaches and provides premium revenue. By changing the economics of internet and mobile distribution for broadcasters, the FreeStreams platform allows Broadcasters to focus on growing their audience instead of trying to solve technology and monetization issues.



With the launch of the FreeGames service, FreeStreams is taking its free broadcasting model to game publishers. “All of our services are designed to get broadcasters and publishers paid for offering their content to end users for free” said John Williams, CEO of FreeStreams. “One of the biggest problems facing broadcasters and publishers is figuring out how they can offer their premium content via the internet or mobile for free, and still be able to make money. That is our specialty,” concluded Williams. The new FreeGames platform is open to all premium game publishers.



To try the FreeGames service, go to www.FreeStreams.com and click on “Games” in the channel selector. For more information, please go to www.FreeStreams.com, or contact games@freestreams.com.



About FreeStreams, Inc.

FreeStreams offers a turnkey technology solution for internet and mobile content distribution that eliminates costs and provides broadcasters and publishers with automatic revenue. Broadcasters and publishers use the FreeStreams platform to enable them to give end-users unlimited access to their most premium content for free and do so profitably. All of FreeStreams services are offered to broadcasters and publishers without cost.