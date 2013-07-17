FreeTimeConverter.com Creates Well Received Free World Clock Application

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- With the rise of the Internet, more and more businesses are doing business across time zones. In order to do this kind of international business it is essential to keep in mind the differential between the times in different locations. It can sometimes be difficult to do this type of work because of the differences in business hours. The person on one end of a deal may be fast asleep when the other person wants to complete it.



While this will always carry a measure of inconvenience, it helps to stay informed of the time in all of the relevant locations. One way that people do this is with a world clock. This is a clock that tells the time in not just the current location, but in various time zones around the world. FreeTimeConverter.com, a horological software house, has just launched a software based world clock application. It is quickly building up a reputation at the best software solution for this problem with reviewers commenting on its accuracy and simplicity of use.



World clocks are traditionally very expensive, as they usually contain a multitude of various mechanisms in order to display the time across multiple locations. A software based world clock neatly avoids this mechanical problem, which is why FreeTimeConverter.com are able to give away their world clock application completely free of charge.



Just like a hardware clock, it tells the time all over the world at a glance. It actually is more useful that most hardware clocks, as it is capable of displaying many more world times.



The software is extremely easy to use. The user simply starts it up and they can instantly see the time in many cities across the world. They can scroll through the list, or alternatively use the search box to find the right city. The system is extremely intuitive, and no technical expertise is required to use it. It is compatible with the Microsoft Windows operating system.



A spokesperson for the company said: “A world clock is an absolutely essential business tool in today’s modern, globalized economy. We wanted to make a free and easy to use software solution that lets people instantly determine the time in cities around the globe. This is extremely useful, not only in business but also possibly in people’s personal lives, as they connect with friends and relatives across the globe.”



About FreeTimeConverter.com

FreeTimeConverter.com is a time related software company that has created numerous useful time related software applications that consumers can download for free. For more information please visit http://freetimeconverter.com/world-clock.html