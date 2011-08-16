Freeway Idol Karaoke Singers Set Free by Music

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2011 -- Brianna West, winner of last week’s Freeway Idol competition at Freeway Lanes OF Wickliffe has been singing ever since she can remember.



“I don’t think there is anything more freeing than music!” she says.



Scott Coyle, voted last week’s winner at Freeway Lanes of Parma says singing has been his passion as long as he’s been able to talk.



“Music has the power to move people in so many ways, “ says Freeway Lanes Bowling Group CEO, Glenn Gable, sponsor of Freeway Idol. “Our karaoke contest attracts people who feel strongly connected to music. We get a major thrill out of hearing and recognizing them!”



With over $6500 in prize money up for grabs, Freeway Idol will be setting four winners free with cash in hand! The first place prize is $3000 and the Freeway Idol title! Second-, third-, and fourth- place prizes are $2000, $1000 and $500. Who will be the next Freeway Idol? We will find out on August 26th when the contest comes down to just four winners!



There’s still time to register. Sign up NOW online at http://www.freewaylanes.com. Contest and registration details are at the website. You must be age 18 or over to register.



The Final Event is Friday, August 26 at 7:00pm to 11:00pm at Freeway Lanes of Solon. Everyone is welcome to come show their support for our contestants. It;s sure to be an exciting night!



Freeway Lanes Bowling Group is an award-winning family-owned business operating five bowling centers in Northeastern Ohio. Freeway Lanes offers a range of family entertainment options including bowling leagues, bocce ball, high definition TV screens, outdoor patios, restaurants with full-service bars, live entertainment, and top-notch meeting and banquet facilities.



Freeway Lanes, Pepsi, Labatt, Ohio Center for Broadcasting, Presque Isle Downs & Casino, Magic Galaxy Entertainment, and bCreative – Graphic Design & Web Boutique