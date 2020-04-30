Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market 2026 : Nestle, Mondelez International, the Kraft Heinz Company, the J M Smucker Company, OFD Foods, LLC, Olam, Asahi Group, Ajinom

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Freeze dried fruits & vegetables market will be driven by increasing demand from food packaging industry. They are extensively used in appetizers, instant soups, confectionaries, snacks, ice creams, bakery products, pasta dishes, vegetable dips dressings, pastries, etc. This is all due to their ability to retain taste, size and nutritional value of food products. Freeze drying provides protection from microbiological contaminants and prolong shelf life of food items. As packaged food industry will witness favorable growth trends in the future, it will bolster te demand of freeze dried fruits & vegetables market in future.



Freeze dried fruits & vegetables market will face restrictions due to its high cost. The cost of freeze drying process and equipments used for the process adds to the total costs significantly. Also, people are not well-known about the benefits of freeze drying which will pose certain limitations to freeze dried fruits & vegetables market growth by 2025.



Freeze dried fruits & vegetables market is segmented on the basis of three categories viz. product, form and distribution channel. Based on product, the market is sub-categorized into vegetables, fruits and coffee beans. Fruits segment is expected to grow with a CAGR more than 7% in terms of revenue. Vegetables segment is likely to surpass USD 18 billion revenue share during the forecast time span. The product are used to add flavors to food products along with improvement in its quality leading to its market growth.



Based on form, the market is segmented into chunks/pieces, powders & granules and flakes. Flakes will capture more than 35% revenue share by 2025. Chunks/pieces will cross 900 kilo tons during the forecast time span.



Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets and online retailers. Convenience stores will reach over USD 25 billion by the end of forecast years. In terms of revenue, online retailers will grow at a CAGR more than 5% in future due to their ability to showcase large number of products at one platform and provision of ease of accessibility.



In terms of revenue, Europe will capture more than 30% share in forecast spell. This is all due to the rising demand from food packaging industries along with surge in personnel income level. North America freeze dried fruits & vegetables market is expected to grow with a CAGR more than 6%, in terms of revenue by 2025.



Asia Pacific, mostly China, Japan, and South Korea has several medium and small-scale manufacturers catering to demand from local customers.



Some of the key players in the market includes Nestle S.A., Mondelez International, The Kraft Heinz Company, The J M Smucker Company, OFD Foods, Olam International, Asahi Group, Ajinomoto Co., Mercer Foods, Van Drunen Farms, European Freeze Dry Ltd. and many more.



Rising demand for the product and technological developments in drying equipment is likely result in many new players entering the market by the end of the forecast timeframe.