Stella & Chewy's, LLC (United States), Primal Pet Foods, Inc. (United States), Champion Petfoods (Canada), Orijen (Canada), Bravo, LLC (United States), Steve's Real Food (United States), Canature Processing Ltd. (Canada), K9 Natural (New Zealand), Wisconsin Freeze Dried (United States) and Stewart Pet (United States)



Freeze-drying food is a relatively new method of food preservation. It entails freezing the food, then using a vacuum chamber to remove virtually all of the moisture, and then sealing the food in an airtight container. Freeze-dried foods are convenient to travel at room temperature, keep for a long time, and enjoy with minimal preparation. Freeze dried pet food have a similar appearance and flavour to the original, natural items once cooked. Pet owners who prefer an alternative to plain kibble will like freeze-dried pet food since it delivers less processed nutrients for their dogs. Freeze dried pet food excels in flavour and may be used as a whole meal for picky eaters or as a pleasant topping for all dogs to provide variation to their meals. Although even after having all major advantages, the freeze dried pet food has a downside associated with higher costs and some pets may find it hard to digest freeze dried pet food compared to its natural original form. North America and Asia Pacific are the two most prominent markets of freeze dried pet food.



by Distribution Channel (Online {E-Commerce Stores}, Offline {Speciality Stores, Hyper Markets, Super Markets and Departmental Stores}), Packaging Type (Plastic Packets, Plastic Box, Plastic Jars, Others), Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Bird, Others), Food (Whole Grains, Meat, Others)



Market Trend

- Dogs Account for Largest Market Share



Market Drivers

- Growing Number of Pet Adoption because of Smaller Family Structures or People Suffering from Loneliness

- Increasing Disposable Income combined with High Quality of Freeze Dried Pet Food



Opportunities

- Asia Pacific Market is expected to Explode over the Coming Years with Rise of Living Standards and Growth of Pet Adoption



Restraints

- High Cost of Freeze Dried Pet Food compared to Conventional Food



Challenges

- Presence of Large Number of Global and Local Players in Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



