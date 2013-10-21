Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Freeze Drying Equipment (Laboratory, Bench Top, Mobile, Industrial and General Purpose) Market for Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Surgical Procedures, Biotechnology and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



Advantages over conventional dryer equipments such as higher protection parameters of physical state, greater aroma preservation and better preservation of chemical properties are expected to enhance the demand for freeze drying equipment in their various application segments.



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The freeze drying equipment market report by Transparency Market Research provides an in-depth analysis of the global freeze-drying industry. The report segments the freeze-drying equipment market on the basis of product segment, region and application and also provides the forecasts and estimates for each segment. The report also analyses the demand and supply characteristics of these equipment by providing a detailed forecast and analysis of revenue for the period 2011 to 2019.



Based on products, the market can be segmented into laboratory, benchtop, mobile, industrial and general purpose freeze-dryers. Due to huge demand from food processing and pharmaceutical packaging, industrial freeze-dryers are the largest product segment and are expected to maintain the highest revenue share in 2019. Mobile freeze-dryers are picking up pace in the market due to their versatility of operation and mobility and are expected to be the fastest growing segment in the next few years.



Food processing has been one of the major factors governing sales of freeze-drying equipment and this has resulted in the segment being the highest revenue generator for the market. Pharmaceutical packaging has been another major segment and is expected to show healthy growth numbers in the coming few years. The equipment are slowly becoming popular in biotechnology and surgical procedures and these segments are expected to show the highest growth numbers by 2019. Apart from these segments, FDE also find steadily growing application in leather preservation, flower preservation, book & record recovery, taxidermy and eco-friendly burials.



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Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major geographic areas covered in this report. Each geographical region has been segmented further on the basis of the product segment and application, and revenue forecasts and estimates for each segment have been provided for the period 2011 to 2019.



The report also provides a thorough analysis of market share and revenue of companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GEA Niro, Telstar S.A., I.M.A. S.p.A, Labconco Corp. and SP Industries Inc. The report provides a detailed analysis of the various factors influencing the freeze-drying industry with the help of Porter’s five force analysis. The analysis also helps to understand the degree of competition in the market. The report also analyses the value chain and the various drivers and restraints of the freeze-drying equipment market.



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Freeze drying equipment market: Product segment analysis

- Laboratory freeze drying equipment

- Benchtop freeze dryers

- Mobile freeze dryers

- Industrial freeze dryers

- General purpose freeze dryers



Freeze drying equipment market: Application segment analysis

- Food processing

- Pharmaceuticals

- Surgical procedures

- Biotechnology

- Others (including leather conservation, flower preservations, etc.)



Freeze drying equipment market: Regional analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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