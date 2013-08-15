Freeze the Fat in Los Angeles Expert Dr. Michael Persky Releases New Video Featuring CoolSculpting

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Dr. Michael Persky, certified facial plastic surgeon and freeze the fat Los Angeles area expert, announces his latest video and blog post highlighting the popular technique known as "freeze the fat." CoolSculpting by Zeltiq is a non-invasive way to sculpt stubborn areas of the body where pockets of fat are resistant to diet and exercise.



With billboards, radio ads and television ads promoting CoolSculpting Los Angeles services, many people are learning more about the "freeze the fat" technique. Dr. Persky offers CoolSculpting services from his Encino office.



According to an article on the website, "Zeltiq actually eliminates fat cells from specific localized targeted areas of the body, without surgery, needles, anesthesia or the need for pain medication. Clinical studies involving hundreds of patients show that the Zeltiq procedure provides a noticeable, measurable fat reduction in two to four months in properly selected patients."



Especially effective on stubborn areas like the abdomen, love handles, belly fat and back bra area, CoolSculpting involves using a hand piece that grabs that fat area with a suction apparatus and freezes it for one hour. Patients are comfortably able to sit or lie down during the procedure, and can read, work on the computer, listen to music or nap.



Over a two-month span, the fat cells break down and the fat layers decrease. With a reduction of fat cells of approximately 20-25 percent with each treatment, most patients require one or two treatments but a third can be scheduled. Ideal candidates for Zeltiq Los Angeles treatments are close to their ideal body weight with modest size fat bulges that do not respond to diet or exercise.



Compared to traditional liposuction, the only other procedure that actually removes fat cells, CoolSculpting results are expected to last just as long as with liposuction. Though the results are not as dramatic or as quick, there is also less pain and downtime associated with CoolSculpting than with liposuction.



About Dr. Michael Persky

Dr. Michael Persky is a 26-year board certified facial plastic surgeon servicing the Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and San Fernando Valley regions. A featured expert on many network television shows and with thousands of happy clients from around the world, Dr. Persky is a plastic surgeon who has an impeccable reputation for excellence and natural results that last. For more information, visit http://www.drpersky.com/freezing-the-fat-in-los-angeles-with-coolsculpting-by-zeltiq/.