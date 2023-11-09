Freight and Logistics Market Is Gaining Momentum by Key Players FedEx, United Parcel Service, Expeditors International, XPO Logistics

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Freight and Logistics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028" provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The Freight and Logistics Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors.



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/48700-global-freight-and-logistics-market?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=tanuja



Some of the key players profiled in the study are

J. B. Hunt Transport Services (United States), C. H. Robinson (United States), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), FedEx (United States), United Parcel Service (United States), Expeditors International (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), Kenco Group, Inc. (United States), Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), DSV Air & Sea Inc. (Denmark), ,



Market Overview of Freight and Logistics

Freight and logistics service focus on moving or forwarding of freight from one place to another. Blockchain technology is transforming the shipping industry from its ability by providing a more secure and transparent way to handle exchanges of information between parties. There is uneven economic growth of East Asia transformed the patterns of world trade. In todayâ€™s scenario, China is attracting a lot of attraction in APAC. It is considered as the worldâ€™s most rapidly growing economies. The Chinese economic growth is reflected in the liner service schedules of major shipping lines. Shipping lines are having high growth potential by increasing Chinese container imports and exports, majorly in China-Europe trade.



Market Trends

- Digitalization of Transport and Logistics

- Increasing Visibility across the Supply Chain

- The Emergence of Blockchain Technology for Logistics Automation

- Rise In Adoption of Data Analytics and Big Data Logistics



Drivers

- Robust Growth in E-Commerce Industry

- Rise in Demand for Specialized Trucking and Last-Mile Delivery Driven By E-Commerce

- Rise in Application of IoT Technology for Logistics Automation



Challenges

- Security and Safety Issues with Logistics Automation

- Lack of Acceptance in Emerging Economies



Opportunities

- Technological Advancement in Automotive Logistics

- Increasing Demand for Driverless Vehicles and Drones for Logistics Management

- Rising Adoption of Logistics Automation in Small and Medium Enterprises



If you are involved in the Freight and Logistics industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



For Early Buyers | Get Up to 10-25% Discount on Premium Version of this Report: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/48700-global-freight-and-logistics-market?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=tanuja



The Freight and Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Industry Verticals (Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas & Energy, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Others), Transportation Mode (Railways, Roadways, Airways, Waterways), Activity (Warehouse, Transport), Offerings (Software {Asset Management, Warehouse IoT, Security, Network Management, Data Management, and Streaming Analytics}, Services {Professional Services, Managed Services})



Regions Covered in the Global Freight and Logistics Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

- Market Data Segmentation with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and Price Analysis

- Detailed overview of Freight and Logistics market

- Changing market dynamics of the industry and Impact of Influencing Factors

- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application and other major segments etc.

- To analyse and forecast the Freight and Logistics market, in terms of value and volume.

- Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

- To help decision maker from new offer perspective and benchmark existing marketing strategy.

- Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments.

- Analyse marketing contribution and customer acquisition by up-selling and cross selling.

- Identifying Influencing factors keeping Freight and Logistics Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio & HHI Index.



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Scope/Objective of the Study



Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction



Chapter Three: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities



Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis

4.1. Porters Five Forces

4.2. Supply/Value Chain

4.3. PESTEL analysis

4.4. Market Entropy

…………

Chapter Nine: Methodology and Data Source



Get More Information & Customization: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/48700-global-freight-and-logistics-market?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=tanuja



Customization Service of the Report:-

AMA Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, West Europe or Southeast Asia.