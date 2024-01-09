NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Freight and Logistics Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Freight and Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

J. B. Hunt Transport Services (United States), C. H. Robinson (United States), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), FedEx (United States), United Parcel Service (United States), Expeditors International (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), Kenco Group, Inc. (United States), Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), DSV Air & Sea Inc. (Denmark), ,.



Scope of the Report of Freight and Logistics

Freight and logistics service focus on moving or forwarding of freight from one place to another. Blockchain technology is transforming the shipping industry from its ability by providing a more secure and transparent way to handle exchanges of information between parties. There is uneven economic growth of East Asia transformed the patterns of world trade. In todayâ€™s scenario, China is attracting a lot of attraction in APAC. It is considered as the worldâ€™s most rapidly growing economies. The Chinese economic growth is reflected in the liner service schedules of major shipping lines. Shipping lines are having high growth potential by increasing Chinese container imports and exports, majorly in China-Europe trade.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Industry Verticals (Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas & Energy, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Others), Transportation Mode (Railways, Roadways, Airways, Waterways), Activity (Warehouse, Transport), Offerings (Software {Asset Management, Warehouse IoT, Security, Network Management, Data Management, and Streaming Analytics}, Services {Professional Services, Managed Services})



Market Trends:

Digitalization of Transport and Logistics

Increasing Visibility across the Supply Chain

The Emergence of Blockchain Technology for Logistics Automation

Rise In Adoption of Data Analytics and Big Data Logistics



Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in Automotive Logistics

Increasing Demand for Driverless Vehicles and Drones for Logistics Management

Rising Adoption of Logistics Automation in Small and Medium Enterprises



Market Drivers:

Robust Growth in E-Commerce Industry

Rise in Demand for Specialized Trucking and Last-Mile Delivery Driven By E-Commerce

Rise in Application of IoT Technology for Logistics Automation



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Freight and Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Freight and Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Freight and Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Freight and Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Freight and Logistics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Freight and Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2024-2030)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Freight and Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



