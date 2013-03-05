Freight and Logistics Stocks Investor Alert for AIRT, CHLO, FWRD, RLGT

Pt. Roberts, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- (investorideas.com newswire,) Investorideas.com staff: Investorideas.com, an investor research portal specializing in sector research for independent investors Issues a snapshot for freight and logistics stocks. Companies in this sector are showing impressive revenue growth in contrast to shipping stocks which have been struggling.



In a recent article in The Loadstar, a logistics and supply chain management publication, it was noted, “Results show that it’s better to be in logistics than in liner shipping.”

On February 27th, Damco, one of the world’s leading freight forwarding and logistics service providers reported a 19% increase in net revenue compared to 2011. Net revenue in 2012 increased to 3,272 million USD, from 2,752 in 2011. Gross profit saw a rise of 7% to 807 million USD in 2012.



On February 1st Air T Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) reported consolidated revenues for fiscal 2013's third quarter were $26,703,000, an increase of 4% compared to the similar 2012 fiscal quarter. Consolidated revenues for the first nine months of the 2013 fiscal year were $72,353,000 or 7% higher than the prior year comparable period.



On February 4th China Logistics (OTCQB: CHLO) an international freight forwarder and logistics management company, reported that management sees strong growth in volumes for its four largest international routes to Europe, United States, Middle East and Southeast Asia.



In the first 9 months of 2012 ending September 30th, 2012, the total freight volume arranged by China Logistics from its Shanghai location to Europe, United States, Middle East and Southeast Asia was approximately 3,000 TEU or, twenty foot equivalent units, generating revenues of approximately $6,700,000 and gross profits of $1,200,000. Management sees a growth of 20% to 30% for the company through these four major international routes in 2013 which is expected to significantly improve overall financial performance over the course of this year.



Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) also reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31st, 2012 on February 11th.Operating revenue for the quarter ended December 31st, 2012 increased 4.9% to $155.5 million from $148.2 million for the same quarter in 2011. Income from operations was $24.0 million, compared with $23.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, an increase of 1.7%. Net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $0.54 compared with $0.50 in the same quarter of 2011, an increase of 8.0%.



Operating revenue for the year ended December 31st, 2012 increased 8.9% to $584.4 million from $536.4 million for the year ended December 31st, 2011.



Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE MKT: RLGT) , a domestic and international logistics services company, reported financial results on February 11th for the three and six months ended December 31st, 2012.-Total revenues increased 7.7% to $78.2 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2013 from $72.6 million for the comparable prior year period.



Article reference: http://theloadstar.co.uk/results-show-that-its-better-to-be-in-logistics-than-in-liner-shipping/



