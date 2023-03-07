NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Freight Audit and Payment Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Freight Audit and Payment market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are nVision Global (United States), Green Mountain Technology (United States), PayAnyBiz (United States), CT Logistics (United States), Software Solutions Unlimited (SSI) (United States), ControlPay (Netherlands), U.S. Bank Freight Payment (United States), Cass Information Systems (United States), CTSI-Global (United States), National Traffic Services (Canada).



Freight audit and payment are an essential process for the management of supply chain costs. Freight audit and payment modernize freight payment systems and reduce the administrative and operational burden of manual freight intervention. Freight audit and payment companies provide contract optimization services to offer solutions at the lowest price. A freight audit and payment is a business process, in which a companyâ€™s freight bills are inspected, adjusted, and verified in order to achieve accuracy. Freight audit and payment help in avoiding time-consuming tasks such as sorting invoices, auditing and approving invoices, receiving and opening mail, and paying and assigning a general ledger code.



Opportunities:

- Technological Advancement and Development in the Freight Audit and Payment



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Use of Analytical Tools



Market Drivers

- Growing Freight Costs are anticipated to Rise in the Near Future, due to a Rise in Oil Prices



Challenges:

- Intense Competition Among the Competitors



Analysis by Organization Size (SME (Small and Medium Enterprises), Large Enterprise), Platform (Linux, Windows, UNIX, Mac), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), End User (Costs Air Freight/Delivery Services, Freight/Courier Services, Marine Transportation, Railroads, Transportation Services, Warehouse, Trucking), Solution (Control-Billing, Self-Billing, Account Management, Detention, Freight Payment, Others (Utility Bill Management, Waste Expense Management))



The regional analysis of Global Freight Audit and Payment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



On 30th June 2020, RateLinx, a leading supply chain, freight audit, and logistics visibility platform just announced a new, complimentary freight audit analysis available for shippers looking to improve transportation efficiencies and effectively implement cost-savings initiatives.



