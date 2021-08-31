Freight Audit and Payment Market to See Thriving Worldwide :: nVision Global ,Green Mountain Technology ,PayAnyBiz

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Freight Audit and Payment Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Freight Audit and Payment market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Scope of the Report of Freight Audit and Payment

Freight audit and payment are an essential process for the management of supply chain costs. Freight audit and payment modernize freight payment systems and reduce the administrative and operational burden of manual freight intervention. Freight audit and payment companies provide contract optimization services to offer solutions at the lowest price. A freight audit and payment is a business process, in which a companyâ€™s freight bills are inspected, adjusted, and verified in order to achieve accuracy. Freight audit and payment help in avoiding time-consuming tasks such as sorting invoices, auditing and approving invoices, receiving and opening mail, and paying and assigning a general ledger code.



On 9th October 2020, enVista, a global software and consulting services provider, optimizing and transforming digital and physical commerce, has announced the launch of its Premier Freight Audit and Payment RFP.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

nVision Global (United States),Green Mountain Technology (United States),PayAnyBiz (United States),CT Logistics (United States),Software Solutions Unlimited (SSI) (United States),ControlPay (Netherlands),U.S. Bank Freight Payment (United States),Cass Information Systems (United States),CTSI-Global (United States),National Traffic Services (Canada)



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Organization Size (SME (Small and Medium Enterprises), Large Enterprise), Platform (Linux, Windows, UNIX, Mac), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), End User (Costs Air Freight/Delivery Services, Freight/Courier Services, Marine Transportation, Railroads, Transportation Services, Warehouse, Trucking), Solution (Control-Billing, Self-Billing, Account Management, Detention, Freight Payment, Others (Utility Bill Management, Waste Expense Management))



The Freight Audit and Payment Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Analytical Tools



Market Drivers:

Increase in the need for Efficient Management Systems in the Transportation and Logistics Industry

Growing Freight Costs are anticipated to Rise in the Near Future, due to a Rise in Oil Prices



Challenges:

Intense Competition Among the Competitors



Opportunities:

Technological Advancement and Development in the Freight Audit and Payment



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Freight Audit and Payment Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Freight Audit and Payment market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Freight Audit and Payment Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Freight Audit and Payment

Chapter 4: Presenting the Freight Audit and Payment Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Freight Audit and Payment market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Freight Audit and Payment market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Freight Audit and Payment various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Freight Audit and Payment.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



