Freight Audit and Payment Service Market Is Booming Worldwide : Intelligent Audit, Interlog Services, Blume Global

CT Logistics (United States), enVista LLC (United States), Interlog Services (France), ControlPay (Netherlands), Intelligent Audit (United States), Blume Global (United States), Data2Logistics (United States), CTSI-Global (United States), Trax Group (United States), nVision Global (United States)



Freight audit and payment service is related to invoice verification, cost savings, and many adjacent aspects of logistical operations. It includes the examination and verification of freight billing and payment. The increasing shipment activities due to globalization and increased import-export of goods has increased the need for freight auditing services to reduce the transportation cost and remain competitive in the market. However, freight auditing and payment service providers are increasingly focusing on the adoption of technological solutions to reduce errors and reduce the paperwork and time taken in the process.



In June 2018, Trax Technologies announced that it has merged with Veraction to become a market leader in transportation spend management. The merger will offer customers a single global technology platform across all shipping modes and a leading suite of transportation spend management analytics. The deal brings two leaders with rich legacies, innovative solutions, and deeply talented teams with an intense customer focus.



by Type (Freight Auditing, Freight Payment), Application (Ocean Transport, Air Transport, Land Transport, Combined Transport), (Transportation Modes, Technological Level, Other), Vertical (Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Consumer Packaged Goods, Automotive, Food & beverages, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- High Growth of Retail & E-commerce Sector Across the Globe



Market Drivers:

- Growing Preference of Online Shopping and Increasing Globalization Will Drive the Market

- Increasing Volume and Complexity of Shipments Will Boost the Demand of Outsourcing of Freight Auditing & Payment



Market Trend:

- Increased Adoption of Technological Solutions by Service Providers to Provide Value-added Service and Modernize Service Offering



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



