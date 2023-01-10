NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2023 -- The " Freight Brokerage - Market Development Outlook " Study has been added to AMA Research repository. The study envisage detailed qualitative as well as quantitative market data insights and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage in the study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are C.H. Robinson (United States), Total Quality Logistics (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), Echo Global Logistics (United States), Coyote Logistics (United States), Landstar System (United States), Schneider Logistics (United States), Sunteck TTS (United States), England Logistics, Inc. (United Kingdom), Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Freight Brokerage

A freight brokerage solutions provide services in logistics or supply chain who acts as an inter-mediator between carriers and shippers to monitor transportation or goods from the point of manufacturer or shipper to the point of destination or carriers. The two types of freight brokers are asset-based freight brokers and non-asset-based freight brokers. Increase in International Trades, as well as Logistics automation, will lead to fuel the demand for Freight Brokerage Solutions. According to AMA, the Global Freight Brokerage market is expected to see growth rate of 3.9%



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Roadway, Seaway, Airway, Railway), Application (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others), Services (LTL (Less than Load), FTL (Full Truckload), Temperature-Controlled Freight, Others)



Market Trends:

Automated Freight Brokerage Applications

Increasing Costs and Rising Rates

Growing Industrial Production



Opportunities:

Robust Growth in International Trading

Inclusion of IoT in Automated Freight Brokerage Software



Market Drivers:

Growth of overall Transportation Industry

Saves Time, Resources and Money

Provides Shipping Expertise



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Freight Brokerage Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Freight Brokerage market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Freight Brokerage Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Freight Brokerage

Chapter 4: Presenting the Freight Brokerage Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Freight Brokerage market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Freight Brokerage Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



