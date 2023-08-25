NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2023 -- AMA Research has released a new report on the Freight Cars market, covering both global and regional scales. The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the current market landscape, development, outlook, and status until 2028. The growth of the Freight Cars market is fuelled by increasing demand in established regions, various types, technological advancements, and expanding end-user penetration. The report mainly focuses on the definition, types, applications, and major key players/manufacturers such as CN Railway [Canada], DB Schenker [Germany], SBB Cargo [Switzerland], Union Pacific [United States], Kansas City Southern [United States], CSX Corporation [United States], based on the Global Freight Cars industrial and supply chain.
Scope of the Report of Freight Cars
Freight car plays vital role in ensuring sustainable logistic needs as railroad provide a cost effective solution and environment friendly transportation. Amid increasing road transportation, freight car services provide a better alternative and are widely adopted among developed neighboring countries.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
by Type (IntermodalsÂ , Tank WagonsÂ , Freight Cars), Application (Oil Industry, Gas Industry, Others)
Market Trends:
Rising Demand For Integrated Services
Adoption of Internet of Things in Rail Logistics
Opportunities:
Emergence of Multi-modal System and Use of IT Solutions and Software
Economic Growth in Emerging Countries
Market Drivers:
Developed Railroad Transportation Especially in Developed Countries
Provide Cost Effective Logistic Solution
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
