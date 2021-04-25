Freight Development in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2021 -- The extent of Hong Kong's freight capabilities is set to increase further this year through the partnership of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network with Hong Kong Air Cargo. The implementation of multiple new flights from Hong Kong to Manila, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok is set to support the growing e-commerce demand in Southeast Asia, with an aim of delivering a quarter of a million parcels per week. This new logistics flow will reduce delivery time by up to 60% for goods shipped to the region. The General Manager of Cainiao Global Supply Chain stated "As one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world, Southeast Asia is projected to achieve a 23% CAGR to reach US$172 billion in 2025." He went on to say, "The partnership with Hong Kong Air Cargo will further safeguard air freight stability and cost efficiency to benefit merchants and consumers in the region". This new venture represents the great strides that Hong Kong is making as a global player within the transport and logistics industry. Thus, providing new and exciting career opportunities for procurement and supply chain industry professionals.



Since its conception in 2008, DSJ Global has worked zealously to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide variety of logistics and supply chain organisations across the globe. The firm specialises in sourcing talent for planning jobs, manufacturing jobs, and procurement jobs and is an internationally respected supply chain head-hunter. The agency is also proud to be part of the world-renowned Phaidon International Group, who have identified the firm as the chosen logistics and supply chain recruitment agency for world-leading enterprises across Asia, Europe and, North America. The firm's impressive network of industry professionals and market experts provides the consultants at DSJ Global with vital comprehensive insights into both the existing and emerging demands of the industry. By providing ongoing training and development to their consultants, DSJ Global are able to deliver bespoke recruiting solutions to their clients through the implementation of state-of-the-art recruiting strategies, which generate long-lasting results for both clients and candidates alike.



Throughout Hong Kong, there are many opportunities for rapid advancement, with vacancies available to start immediately. The consultants at DSJ Global are leaders in their sectors and have local expertise that is reinforced by an overarching global outlook on specific markets and industries. The following roles represent just a handful of the latest job openings that are currently available through DSJ Global: Drug Formulation Packaging Source Associate Director/Manager, Supply Planning Senior Manager, Regional Account Head (logistics), Data Procurement, Strategic Sourcing Manager (Indirects), Mineral Processing Project Manager, Supply Chain Manager, Customer Quality Engineer, Sourcing Manager, Business Development and VP Client Sourcing. Get in touch today to find out how you can define your next career move or source top-talent for your company.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



