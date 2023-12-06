NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Freight Forwarding Services Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Freight Forwarding Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/109200-global-freight-forwarding-services-market?utm_source=SBwire/utm_medium=Rahul



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

DHL Group (Germany), C.H.Robinson (United States), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), CEVA Logistics (United Kingdom), DACHSER (Germany), GEODIS (France), DSV (Denmark), Sinotrans Limited (China), Panalpina (Switzerland).



Scope of the Report of Freight Forwarding Services

Freight forwarding services consist of strategic logistics planning and execution for the international movement of goods. These activities include transportation by trucks, aircraft, ships, barges, railways, and related logistics activities such as handling and storage. According to the expertise, â€œOcean Freight Forwarding to witness high growth through the forecast period. The Ocean Freight Forwarding market size will reach USD 152145 million by 2025, from USD 99800 million in 2019.â€ In 2019, the total mail volume delivered by the United States postal service alone was over 142.5 Billion units. The booming e-commerce market and the growth in international trade volumes is a major driver for the freight forwarding market. Emerging markets provide outstanding opportunities for logistics service providers, both in terms of overall growth rates and in response to rapidly changing market trends.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Industrial and Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Military, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Others (Agro Commodities, Government and Public Utilities, & Fertilizer, Jewelry, etc.)), Mode (Rail Freight, Road Freight, Ocean Freight, Air Freight), Service (Warehousing, Documentation, Freight Transportation, Insurance, Packaging, Others (Value Added Services â€" Custom Clearance, Inventory Management, etc.)), Type of Freight Forwarders (Consolidators, Customer Broker, Port Agent, Air Freight Agent, Loading Brokers, Multimodal Transport Operator, Others)



Market Trends:

Shift Towards Ocean Freight Industry from Air Freight Industry



Opportunities:

Growing Cross Border Trade Activities

Economic Growth in Emerging Countries



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Shipping

Growing Demand For Integrated Service



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Freight Forwarding Services Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/109200-global-freight-forwarding-services-market?utm_source=SBwire/utm_medium=Rahul



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Freight Forwarding Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Freight Forwarding Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Freight Forwarding Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Freight Forwarding Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Freight Forwarding Services Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Freight Forwarding Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Freight Forwarding Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/109200-global-freight-forwarding-services-market?utm_source=SBwire/utm_medium=Rahul



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.