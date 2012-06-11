"Freight Rail Transport in the UK" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Freight Rail Transport in the UK" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Back on track: Fuel efficiency helps rail capture a greater share of the total freight market
This industry transports goods via railroads and operates rail infrastructure used in the transport of goods. This industry does not include the manufacture of rail equipment, maintenance of equipment and infrastructure or the provision of passenger rail.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Direct Rail Services Limited, Deutsche Bahn AG, Freightliner Group Limited, Groupe Eurotunnel S.A.
