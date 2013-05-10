London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Transportation companies operating in a US state could soon benefit from a new resource that highlights freight routes, it has emerged. The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission oversees metropolitan planning for the Greater Philadelphia Region and recently unveiled its interactive online application featuring freight maps of the Delaware Valley.



Called the PhillyFreightFinder, the application supplied in-depth information on the area's freight system revealing the major routes used by transportation companies. Highways, rail lines and rivers are all commonly used by transportation firms to move goods over small and large distances, in addition to ports and air routes. Aimed at planning industry experts and citizens interested in the sector, the application features hundreds of infrastructure modes split into seven categories. Viewers can access different layers of the map and find out about the region's freight network, proving useful to firms and individuals looking to move goods.



The application may also help to economically boost businesses in the area who are looking to bring in items or move them for clients. Those looking to transport goods in this location and beyond can depend on in-depth knowledge of transportation networks and infrastructure via Custom Companies Inc. Perry Mandera Chicago based entrepreneur launched the complete service transportation company in 1986 and heads the ISO 9001:208 certified firm, a certification that only 270 trucking business in the world can claim. The company offers LTL shipping, in addition to truckload and cartage/dedicated contract cartage, as well as distribution services and warehousing, if clients need items stored and transported.



Not confined by highways, the company works on an intermodal basis, using road, rail and sea, with airfreight also an option. Available 24/7 and with complete logistics packages available tailored to each client's needs, the company has rightly earned the Champions of Industry accolade as a result of being given the Pat Summerall Award. The Illinois Trucking Association included the company in its 2000 list of Top 100 American Transportation Executives of the Millennium, and the entrepreneur himself is an award-winner thanks to his Leonard Schaller Businessman of the Year Award and Italian American Executives of Transportation’s Executive of the Year award.



As well as being known as the entrepreneur who launched the complete service transportation firm, the businessman is also known as Perry Mandera marine, due to his experience serving with the military and Perry Mandera coach. The businessman has shown much commitment to giving to charity and sports' development by coaching youth teams in basketball, baseball and football. As a boxing fan the entrepreneur has helped develop the career of Olympic boxer 'Irish' Andy Lee and has also worked with US Olympic Super Heavyweight Fighter Danell “Doc” Nicholson. This means that in addition to being the owner of a world class transportation firm, sports champion and philanthropist can be added to the Perry Mandera wikipedia entry.



