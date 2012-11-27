Freight Shipper Company All America Transportation, Inc. Launches Brand-New Website

Kirkwood, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- All America Transportation, a company that specializes in many aspects of truckload and freight transportation management services, including freight forwarding and much more, has just launched a brand new website. The new, user-friendly site now makes it easier than ever for customers to learn more about the company, as well as stay up-to-date on the latest news relating to the industry.



Since the day the freight shipper company opened for business, All America Transportation has developed a well-deserved reputation for providing its customers with flexible and affordable service combined with outstanding customer service. With the launch of its new website , the business can now better meet the needs of its clients.



As a truckload freight broker, the company sub-contracts freight shipments within a network of freight carriers across the country. By working with small to medium-sized companies, the truckload carrier business can offer supply chain logistics services for the best possible rates. All of the services the company provides are custom-tailored to fit the needs of each particular client and job. The company prides itself on providing “worry-free logistics service” for every client, including full truckload shipments throughout the U.S., and LTL shipments from the St. Louis area to Florida and Southern California.



“Our stringent qualification process enables us to contract with only those motor freight carriers with the best safety and reliability records,” an article on the company’s new website noted, adding that combined with its direct communication with each driver and 24 hour dispatch service, this ensures the company’s ability to provide superb service from start to finish.



“Instead of acting merely as a freight vendor, All America Transportation, Inc. becomes an extension of its clients, cultivating lasting relationships with client personnel and presenting a professional appearance to clients’ vendors and customers.”



Using the new website is easy; customers are welcome to visit at any time and read about the history of the company and the many services it provides. One new section that is already popular with readers is the “Resources” area that features information about forms, available loads and a “Shipping Tips” choice that includes a handy “Glossary of Freight Terms.”



For example, FOB refers to freight on board, Line Haul is the movement of freight over the road or rail from the initial to the final destination, and Private Carrier is a carrier that provides transportation services to the company that leases or owns the vehicles, but without charging a fee.



About All America Transportation, Inc.

All America Transportation, Inc. is a woman-owned freight forwarding, freight transport business specializing in truckload shipments throughout the U.S. with a top reliability record. For more information, please visit http://allamericatrans.com