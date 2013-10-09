"Freight Train" Premiere Screening at Indie Fest International Film Festival

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Radhaa Nilia Productions and ZF Creative celebrate the Premiere Screening of their latest film, entitled 'Freight Train', at the Indie Fest International Film Festival in Garden Grove, CA. Screening of the short film will take place on October 24th, immediately following the 8:00 p.m. showing of “Hope Cafe”, also a Radhaa Nilia Production.



The much anticipated 'Freight Train' was shot in Malibu, Palm Springs, and the Hollywood Hills. Director Zen Freese, of ZF Creative, says: “Freight Train is a thought provoking film that deals with the darker side of relationships and the choices people make.” The leading lady in the film, Radhaa Nilia, who does double duty on this project, as she is also the film’s Executive Producer.



As a multimedia artist with a background in film-making and acting, she states: “I couldn’t be more excited to have two of my films showing back to back on the opening night of the Indie Fest International Film Festival."



The films leading role is played by Raymond Bagatsing, who has won four best supporting actor film awards in the Philippines, and is widely recognized throughout Asia as a powerhouse actor.



To purchase tickets click on http://www.indiefestusa.com



For more info visit http://www.radhaaniliaproductions.com and www.zfcreative.com



Filmmaker Contact:

Radhaa Nilia

info@radhaaniliaproductions.com



Festival Contact:

Ray Gibb

info@indiefestusa.com