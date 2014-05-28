Fremont Based Hop Hoang Services to Offer Specialized Lead Generation Strategies for Businesses

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Hop Hoang Services, a web designing and internet marketing services provider based in Fremont, California, has recently announced that they are now offering specialized lead generation solutions to new and existing businesses. These specialized strategies are created by the company’s owner Hop Hoang who has over 10 years of experience in helping businesses create an online presence capable of providing consistent leads.



Hop Hoang is an expert coder of web designing languages such as PHP, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS3, MySQL and various other platforms of web creation. Hop also has an economics background with a graduation in Bachelor of Arts (Economics) from University of California, Davis and he is an Art Studio major with graduation from Ohlone College. The combination of these varied yet essential skills made Hop not only an exceptional web designer but also an effective marketer.



Via this comprehensive knowledge of back and front-end of websites, Hop Hoang started helping businesses and non-profit organizations under the umbrella Hop Hoang Services. Today Hop Hoang Services is a one-stop destination for all online requirements and a valuable medium to represent a business in a professional and reputed manner.



The lead generation strategies are combination of SEO (Search Engine Optimization), SEM (PPC, Google Adwords, Bing Ads), Local Marketing (Yelp, Local Listings) and mobile marketing solutions which Hop Hoang is now well versed with. Due to intense competition basic internet marketing strategies are not good enough today and recognition requires a series of innovative approaches to stand out from competition. These latest lead generation strategies are Hop’s proven methods which have been adjusted many-a-times to provide the best results in shortest amount of time.



The Hop Hoang Fremont company is also very active in offering their expertise to the community and non-profit organizations. Hop Hoang is the current IT director of Union of North American Vietnamese Student Associations (UNAVSA), an organization which he has been a part of since 2012. Since his early age Hop has volunteered and managed various associations and centers to help create a peaceful and progressive community.



About Hop Hoang

Hop Hoang is a highly experienced web designer and internet marketing strategist who has over his extensive career helped many emerging and established businesses obtain consistent leads. At a merely the age of 16 Hop established his first startup and at the age of 19 he started another venture which he now runs partnered with an international company. Hop is offering his expertise in designing innovative websites and making their presence felt in the massive online industry.



For more information about Web Design and Internet Marketing Services, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of hophoang.com, please call at 510-516-4677 or email to hop.a.hoang@gmail.com.